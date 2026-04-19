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‘Conspiracy defeated’: Priyanka Gandhi calls women’s bill failure a win for Constitution

Priyanka Gandhi hailed Opposition unity and said, “It was a victory for the Constitution, the country and the unity of the opposition."

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 07:49 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi : Calling the defeat of the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam as a “victory of democracy”, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Centre of conspiring to change the federal structure of the country in the garb of women’s reservation.

New Delhi, India - April 18, 2026: MP and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during a press conference at the AICC office in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

She also hailed Opposition unity and said, “It was a victory for the Constitution, the country and the unity of the opposition. This was clearly visible on the faces of leaders from the ruling side,” she said.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, a day after the bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised that the Opposition was not against reservation for women. “Opposition not against reservation but the sole aim of the government behind bringing the Constitution amendment bill was to remain in power permanently. The people could see through its intentions,” she said.

“What happened yesterday was a very significant victory for democracy. The government’s conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stopped. The Modi-led government has received its first jolt and, therefore, it is calling it a ‘Black Day’. This jolt was very necessary,” she added.

 
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