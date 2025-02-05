Constable assigned to protect Kolkata judge found dead at court premises

Kolkata: The body of a 34-year-old off-duty Kolkata police constable was found on the ground floor of the City Civil Court on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased was a resident of Malda district (Getty Images)

The body, with a bullet wound, was discovered around 7 am, hours before the court located on Strand Road opened, said an officer.

“The constable, who was assigned as personal security officer (PSO) of one of the judges from the court last year, was off duty since Tuesday.His body was found on a wooden chair with a single bullet wound on the temple. His service pistol was lying on the ground. One 9 mm cartridge was spent,” explained the police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicate that the constable might have died by suicide.

The body was sent for post mortem examination. “The deceased was a resident of Malda district. His colleagues said he was having marital problems,” the officer added.