Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Constable assigned to protect Kolkata judge found dead at court premises

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2025 02:56 PM IST

The body, with a bullet wound, was discovered around 7 am, hours before the court located on Strand Road opened

Kolkata: The body of a 34-year-old off-duty Kolkata police constable was found on the ground floor of the City Civil Court on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was a resident of Malda district (Getty Images)
The deceased was a resident of Malda district (Getty Images)

The body, with a bullet wound, was discovered around 7 am, hours before the court located on Strand Road opened, said an officer.

“The constable, who was assigned as personal security officer (PSO) of one of the judges from the court last year, was off duty since Tuesday.His body was found on a wooden chair with a single bullet wound on the temple. His service pistol was lying on the ground. One 9 mm cartridge was spent,” explained the police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicate that the constable might have died by suicide.

The body was sent for post mortem examination. “The deceased was a resident of Malda district. His colleagues said he was having marital problems,” the officer added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On