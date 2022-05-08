Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Constable killed in Valley terror attack: police
india news

Constable killed in Valley terror attack: police

“Terrorists fired upon unarmed policeman constable Ghul Hassan near Ali Jan Road, Zoonimar area of Srinagar, resulting in critical injuries to the official. He was shifted to a hospital,” said a police spokesperson.
Security personnel cordon off the area at Aiwa Bridge on the Ali Jan road, in Srinagar on May 7, 2022(ANI Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

A constable was killed on Saturday hours after being shot at in a suspected terror attack in Srinagar’s Zonimar area, police said.

The injured constable was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura here, where he succumbed in the evening, the official said. The policeman was unarmed at the time of the attack and was riding a motorcycle, he added.

Immediately after the attack, a joint team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force cordoned the area to trace and apprehend the terrorists. The relatives of the constable held a protest at the spot of the attack.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured his family that “those behind the despicable act will not go unpunished”.

“I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on JKP Ct Ghulam Hassan Dar in Srinagar. I assure his family & people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished.The entire Civil & Security establishment stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of brave martyr,” the LG tweeted.

