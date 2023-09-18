Constitution copy, commemorative coin: What MPs will get on Day 1 at new Parliament building

The parliamentarians on Tuesday - the opening day of the new Parliament building - are set to receive a special hamper as the five-day special session will resume. The kit will include a copy of the Constitution of India, a commemorative coin featuring the new Parliament, and a postage stamp.

Constitution of India

Reports claimed that the gift bag will be distributed to the MPs after the Central Hall function where top leaders, including the former prime minister and senior-most Rajya Sabha member Manmohan Singh and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, have been invited to speak to commemorate the country's rich parliamentary legacy.

Take a look at the gifts for MPs:

The Constitution of India (Twitter)

Commemorative coin featuring the new Parliament (Twitter)

A postage stamp (Twitter)

The first session of the special Parliament proceedings was held at the old Parliament building on Monday. The two Houses discussed the ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’ on the first day.

While the Lok Sabha is set to meet at 1:15 pm tomorrow at the new building, the Rajya Sabha will meet at 2:15 pm.

PM Modi's last speech at the old Parliament building

On Monday, Modi initiated the special Parliament session with an emotional speech from the old Parliament building for the last time. During his address, he recalled the contributions of former prime ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh, paid rich tributes to the country’s democratic traditions, and spoke about the history and legacy of the Parliament building.

Stating that they have “undertaken a journey of 75 years”, Modi said, “…As we bid goodbye to this Parliament house, we must remember that though this house was built by the colonial government, it was built by our sweat and toil, by our countrymen and with our money.”

The PM also paid tributes to "every brick" of the old Parliament building and said MPs will enter the new complex with “new hope and confidence”.

Modi had inaugurated the new Parliament complex on May 28.