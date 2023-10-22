'Contradiction in witnesses' account': Brij Bhushan Singh seeks discharge in sexual harassment case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday urged a Delhi court to discharge him in the sexual harassment case lodged by six woman wrestlers, claiming there were contradictions in the statements of witnesses produced by the prosecution, reported PTI.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Since there are material contradictions in the statements of the prosecution witnesses, that itself calls for discharge of the accused (Brij Bhushan) as the contradictions have the effect of taking the case away from the arena of grave suspicion, towards only mere suspicion," advocate Rajeev Mohan, representing Singh, told the court.

The advocate argued that the Oversight Committee formed to look into the case had to recommend the registration of FIR within seven days, but did not do so. He added that it is safe to assume that the Oversight Committee did not find a prima facie case against the BJP MP.

"Since no prima facie case was found out by the Oversight Committee, and since no case was found out, no FIR was registered, and since no FIR was registered, it automatically amounts to exoneration," the counsel told the court.

This was opposed by the public prosecutor, who argued that the constitution of the Oversight Committee itself was not in accordance with the law.

"There is no question of exoneration because no recommendations/ findings have been given by the said Committee," the prosecutor said, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, the court granted an exemption from personal appearance to Singh for the day on an application moved by his lawyer. The case will be heard next on October 30.

The Delhi Police filed a 1,599-page chargesheet on June 15 against Singh and wrestling official Vinod Tomar detailing the various allegations made by six female wrestlers. The court took cognizance of it on July 7 and issued summons to both.

Singh is facing charges under sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A and 354D (stalking), while the police had framed charges against Tomar under sections 354, 354A, 109 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC.

The case was registered following a month-long protest held against Singh, led by prominent wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia among others.

