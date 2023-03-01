Cooking gas price raised by 50 per cylinder

State-run suppliers have raised cooking gas price by ₹50 per cylinder for 313.70 million customers across the country from Wednesday, days after polls in three northeastern states, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition.

The price was raised days after polls in three northeastern states. (AFP)

This is the first price increase of cooking fuel sold to households also known as domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in about eight months.

Public sector firms Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd last revised rates on July 6, 2022.

The three state-run energy firms dominate India’s cooking gas market. IOC rates are treated as the industry benchmark.

After the latest price revision, a 14.2 kg gas cylinder now costs ₹1,103 in Delhi, 1,102.50 in Mumbai, ₹1,118.50 in Chennai, and ₹1,129 in Kolkata, according to IOC. The fuel rates vary across the country due to different local levies.

The state-run companies also raised commercial LPG rates by ₹350 per 19 kg cylinders, which now costs ₹2,119 per refill in Delhi.

This is the first rate increase of the commercial gas cylinder since July 6, 2022, when it was sold at ₹2,012.50 in the national capital. Since then, its rate was gradually reduced almost every month by ₹243.50 per cylinder.

Commercial cylinders are used in hotels, restaurants, and for industrial applications.

The Opposition criticised the government for raising the fuel rates, particularly of domestic LPG ahead of Holi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said this would affect the common person already facing high inflation.

The Congress members staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh assembly on the LPG price issue.

In May 2022, the government announced a targeted subsidy of ₹200 per cooking gas (14.2 kg) cylinder for 90 million Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for up to 12 refills for 2022-23.

The move was part of a slew of measures to provide relief to the people from rising inflation that also included the slashing central duties on petrol by ₹8 a litre and diesel by ₹6.