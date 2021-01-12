Co-owner of Mumbai’s famous Muchhad Paanwala arrested by NCB in drugs case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of Muchhad Paanwala shop, on Tuesday morning after drugs were allegedly found in the warehouse of the shop owner. Ramkumar Tiwari is one of the four sons of Shyamcharan Tiwari who started the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop at Kemps Corner in south Mumbai in the late 1970s.

NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed the arrest. “Drugs were found in a warehouse owned by Ramkumar Tiwari. He is one of the owners of Muchhad Paanwala,” said Wankhede. Tiwari will be produced in court on Tuesday, added Wankhede. NCB, however, did not give details of the drugs found in the warehouse.

Wankhede said that others working at the paan shop were being interrogated and that the drugs seized have been send for testing. Jaishankar Tiwari, Ramkumar Tiwari’s brother, was summoned on Monday after the name of Mucchad Panwala cropped up in NCB’s investigation, following the arrest of a British national Karan Sejnani and sisters Rahila and Shaista Furntiurewala from Bandra on January 9. About 200 kilograms of marijuana was seized from the three.

NCB had arrested Sejnani following a specific input, after the agency seized around 340 grams of marijuana stored in three parcels from the office of a courier service company in Bandra. They raided Sejnani’s flat at Khar and found 194.6kg of imported strains of marijuana. After his interrogation, officers raided the home of Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala in Bandra and found a small quantity of drugs. They were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

