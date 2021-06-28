Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cop and wife shot dead by suspected terrorists in J&K; daughter injured
india news

Cop and wife shot dead by suspected terrorists in J&K; daughter injured

Police have identified the deceased officer as special police officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad. “He (Ahmad) lost his life in the attack, while his wife and daughter sustained injuries. They have been hospitalised,” said an official in charge of the Awantipora police control room.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The officer said that Ahmad, who was currently posted at Pulwama, was near his residence in Tral at the time of the incident.(HT Archives. Representative image)

A police officer and his wife were killed and daughter injured after suspected terrorists opened fire at them in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district late on Sunday, police said.

Police have identified the deceased officer as special police officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad. “He (Ahmad) lost his life in the attack, while his wife and daughter sustained injuries. They have been hospitalised,” said an official in charge of the Awantipora police control room. Police later said that the cop’s wife succumbed to the injuries.

The officer said that Ahmad, who was currently posted at Pulwama, was near his residence in Tral at the time of the incident.

The incident comes on the heels of attacks on civilians and cops in the Valley. On June 23, a shop owner was killed when gunmen opened fire on him in Srinagar.

Police had said that terrorists shot at the mobile shop owner, Umar Nazir Bhat of Kelashpora, inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal in Old City.

On June 22, a police officer was killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Srinagar outskirts. Officials said that Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad was fired upon at Nowgam near his home. He was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in the old city where doctors declared him dead.

