Cop, civilian injured in J&K terror attack: Police
india news

Cop, civilian injured in J&K terror attack: Police

The shoot-and-scoot firing on Tuesday evening in Srinagar came hours after security forces in Bandipore district 40 km away shot dead a Pakistani terrorist.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:09 AM IST
On June 17, an off-duty policeman was shot dead near his house in the old city’s Saidapora area. (ANI Photo)

Terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Khanyar area of the old city of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, injuring a police constable and a civilian, police said.

“A constable and a civilian were injured in the firing,” said superintendent of police, north Srinagar, Mubasher Hussain.

Police said the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Rakshak vehicle, an armoured military light utility vehicle, was parked at Khanyar’s Shiraz Chowk on Tuesday evening when an unspecified number of terrorists emerged from one of the bylanes and fired in the congested locality. The spot is not far from a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force that operates out of an old cinema building in the neighbourhood, police added.

Hussain said the attackers probably attacked from a lane on the vehicle. “We are trying to ascertain what type of weapon it was. We are looking for the cartridges,” he said.

The injured constable was identified as Abdul Waheed and was posted at the Khanyar police station.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh tertiary care hospital, said that the policeman “has an injury below the chest and is stable”. Singh said the civilian was not brought to the hospital.

It is not clear if the terrorists were targeting someone in particular. In June, there were two incidents of terrorist attacks on security personnel. On June 17, an off-duty policeman was shot dead near his house in the old city’s Saidapora area. Four days later, Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Department wing, was killed near his Nowgam home.

The shoot-and-scoot firing on Tuesday evening in Srinagar came hours after security forces in Bandipore district 40 km away shot dead a Pakistani terrorist.

According to the police, the terrorist, identified as Babar Ali of Ugda Punjab in Pakistan, had succeeded in escaping from the Shokbaba encounter site where three terrorists were killed on July 24.

jammu and kashmir news
