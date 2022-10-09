Cop suspended for post against Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

A police constable in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, about 524 kms from Bengaluru, has been suspended for making comments against former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah.

The constable, in a social media post, dared the former chief minister to go home without police escort in reaction to Siddaramaiah’s statements on law enforcement authorities.

Rajashekar Khanapur, a constable from Vijayapura rural police station, has been under scrutiny by his seniors, officials said.

“There have been warnings of agitation by the Kuruba community (which Siddaramaiah hails from) if action is not taken against the constable for his remarks. A departmental inquiry has been initiated and disciplinary action will follow if the constable is in the wrong. No government employee or official should comment against any (elected) government, irrespective of which party in power,” HD Ananda Kumar, Vijayapura superintendent of police, said on Sunday.

It is not uncommon for elected representatives, especially in opposition parties, to accuse the police of acting on the whims and fancies of the ruling party.

Siddaramaiah had allegedly hit out at a section of the police during the Chamarajanagar leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The government will change in six months. The Congress will return to power in the state. I would like to tell a section of the police that those of you who have joined hands with the BJP will be taught a lesson,” Siddaramaah had said in Gundlupet last week.