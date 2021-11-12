COP26: Two new draft texts on climate finance published

Two new draft texts on setting a new collective quantified climate finance goal and long term finance were published on Thursday, which will be of priority to India and other developing countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are many bracketed sections and options which are yet to be agreed upon as on Thursday afternoon.

The draft on a new quantified goal for post-2025 suggests setting a new collective finance from a floor of $100 billion per year in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency of implementation and taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries. Alternately, it suggests parties will define an annual mobilisation goal in the form of an ambitious figure, taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries as expressed in NDCs. The third option agrees that the deliberations on the quantum mobilisation target should start from range of a commitment by developed countries to mobilise jointly at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2030, of which 50% will be for mitigation and 50% for adaptation, and a significant percentage on a grant basis from a floor of $100 billion. While this third option is what many developing countries have been asking for, it remains to be seen if it makes way into the final text.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On long term finance, there are two sections that could be of importance to developing countries -- coming up with a multilaterally agreed definition on climate finance, and establishing a measurement and tracking platform to be maintained by the secretariat. The draft also has an option that suggests all discussions on long term finance have been completed in 2020 and will not progress.

“The thing to be careful of here is that most of the points are bracketed and are still being debated. So, these are not final and there is a very good chance that these will remain provisional even after COP,” said Arjun Dutt, programme lead at Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) adding that “the decision text contains elements of the characteristics of climate finance demanded by developing countries (new and additional, grant-based financing). However, this is still in brackets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}