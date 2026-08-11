Cops fact-check Harbhajan Singh over viral zombie drug clip: ‘From Rajasthan, not Punjab’

A political slugfest erupted on Tuesday after BJP MP Harbhajan Singh shared a video showing two people under the influence of drugs and claimed that Punjab was “besieged by addictions”.

The video featured two men wearing turbans and standing motionless in a hunched back position. (X/@harbhajan_singh)

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The video went viral on social media, with many claiming that the two youth visible in the clip were under the influence of “zombie drug”. However, this particular term was not used by Singh as he shared the clip.

While Harbhajan Singh claimed that the clip was indicative of the state of drug addiction in Punjab, the Punjab Police was quick to fact-check him, saying the video was from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and not Punjab.

Who said what

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh re-shared a video that purportedly showed two men standing motionless, calling the situation “very sad.” He added that the youth of Punjab deserves better and called for urgent action.

“Very sad to see the situation of Punjab. Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action—not denial,” he said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate post on X, Singh shared the video himself and blamed the government for “ruining” Punjab and its youth. He added that the Punjab – which was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery – is today besieged by addictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post on X, Singh shared the video himself and blamed the government for “ruining” Punjab and its youth. He added that the Punjab – which was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery – is today besieged by addictions. {{/usCountry}}

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“The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab. The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab... Excuse Punjab,” he wrote.

“Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery—today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions. There's still time—save my Punjab. Save Punjab's youth.”

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Kejriwal, Punjab Police react

His post triggered a backlash from AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the BJP of spreading lies. He wondered if the order had come from PMO to say such things.

“Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?”

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Punjab Police also took to X, clarifying that the video shared on social media, was not from Punjab but Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and said that it has no connection with Punjab Police.

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It added that putting Punjabi music over the video doesn't make it from the state and urged users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting what is described as “misleading” content.

“A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police,” it wrote on X.

The police also tagged the BJP MP and said, “Responsible sharing matters.”

Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur also hit back at Singh almost immediately, accusing him of trying to “please his political bosses.” She added that the people of Punjab would never forgive him for doing what she called “BJP ki dalali.”

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“Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab. You will do anything for BJP ki dalali, even if it means ruining Punjab's image. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this,” she wrote on X.

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Punjab Public Works (B&R) Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also criticised the BJP MP, calling it the “BJP’s standard modus operandi.” He accused the BJP of using its MP to constantly defame Punjab and added that the people of the state see right through this “dirty propaganda.”

“This is the BJP's standard modus operandi: manufacture lies and use sell-outs like Harbhajan to constantly defame Punjab. This video is from Rajasthan, but he lies to ruin the image of the state that gave him his entire career. Punjabis see right through this dirty propaganda,” he wrote on X.

What did the video show?

The video featured two men wearing turbans and standing motionless in a hunched back position. It appeared as they were struggling to stand on a roadside or move ahead. The video has been shared on social media, with many claiming that the two men appear to be under the influence of drugs, particularly the “zombie-drug.”

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While the BJP MP claimed the video to be from Punjab, its origins lie in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar. There is no confirmation if the two men actually are under the influence of the alleged “zombie-drug.”

The incident has once again put the spotlight on Punjab, where political parties continue to clash over the state’s drug crisis. The BJP has repeatedly accused the AAP government of failing to curb the persistent rise in drug abuse in the state.