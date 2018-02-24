Cops search Kejriwal’s home to Pakistan put on ‘grey list’: Top stories of the day

Delhi Police searched Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for CCTV footage of the alleged assault on civil servant Anshu Prakash. The Financial Action Task Force put Pakistan on its “grey list” of nations not doing enough to counter terror financing. These stories made news on Friday. Here is more about them.

Delhi Police searches Kejriwal’s residence; AAP cries foul

Delhi Policesearched Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residencefor CCTV footage of the alleged assault on a civil servant, prompting his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to allegethat the central government was “bullying” them. Police said no security cameras were installed in the room where AAP MLAs allegedly assaulted Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, the two AAP MLAs who are in judicial custody for allegedly assaulting Prakash, lost their court appeals for bail.

Pakistan put on ‘grey list’ of nations not curbing funds for terrorism

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Pakistan on its “grey list” of nations not doing enough to counter terror financing and money laundering after the Gulf Cooperation Council and China withdraw their opposition. Inclusion in the grey list will lead to greater scrutiny by banks and international financial organisations of transactions involving Pakistan and make doing business more difficult. The FATF, according to its website, is an intergovernmental organisation that “combats money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threat”.

Modi breaks silence on PNB fraud, says system will ‘not tolerate loot of public money’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said hisgovernment will take stringent action against financial irregularitiesand not tolerate loot of public money, breaking his silence more than a week after India’s second largest bank PNB?said it had been defrauded of over Rs 11,400 crore.

Modi hugs Trudeau, India and Canada sign six pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau with a hug, a day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to revoke a party invitation for a man convicted of attempting to kill an Indian politician. Modi and Trudeau held talks on counter-terrorism and improving trade, after which the two sides inked six pacts, including one on energy cooperation.

Nirav Modi’s passport revoked, Mehul Choksi tells employees he can’t pay their dues

The government revoked the passport of disgraced diamond czar Nirav Modi even as his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi wrote to his employees telling them that he would not be able to pay their dues.Modi and Choksi are facing multiple investigations into one of the biggest frauds in the country’s banking history and are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of an estimated Rs 11400 crore.

Mob beats man to death in Kerala, CM calls it ‘heinous act’

A man of a tribal community was beaten to deathby people who suspected he had stolen from a village shop in Palakkad district of Kerala. Videos posted on social media showed Madhu, who was reportedly mentally challenged, standing injured while a man is taking a selfie with him. Kerala Police detained eight people for the assault and announced a special investigation team for the crime. “This heinous act is a blot on Kerala’s progressive society,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sooner rather than later, Pakistan will pay for Sunjuwan attack: Army chief

The Indian army will give Pakistan a reply “sooner rather than later” for the February 10 terror attack on a military camp in Jammu, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said. “Pakistan thinks it is fighting a war that is paying them dividends but we have several options, including surgical strikes,” he said in aninterview to Hindustan Times.

Trinamool asks MP to explain Facebook posts on Gandhi, Netaji

The Trinamool Congress asked Anupam Hazra, party MP from Bolpur,to explain his social media messages that are not in line with the party’s position on India’s freedom fighters. Hazra had on February 16 posted a Facebook message that appeared to justify Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Six days later, he put up another message wondering if he was going against the ideals of party leader Mamata Banerjee by expressing his belief that ‘Netaji’ Subhash Chandra Bose was “superior” to Gandhi.

‘Stalker’ kills schoolgirl with sword, nearly beheads her

A man killed a 17-year-old girl with a sword outside her school gate and nearly severed her head in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, police said. Pooja Panika was attacked in Kotma town, more than 550km east of Bhopal, on Thursday afternoon by a man whom she had accused of harassing her.

Priyanka Chopra terminates contract with Nirav Modi, not suing him yet

A spokesperson for Priyanka Chopra announced that the actor is terminating her contract with Nirav Modi’s brand, of which she was the global brand ambassador. There were also speculations that she is suing the brand for non-payment of dues. But her spokesperson denied this.

The termination news comes in the wake of after Kangana Ranaut and Bipasha Basu accusing Mehul Choksi-owned Gitanjali Group of breaching the contracts with them and not paying their dues.