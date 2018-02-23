Delhi chief secy vs AAP: Kejriwal’s party accuses police of ‘dadagiri’, BJP blames him for ‘constitutional crisis’

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the Delhi Police on Friday of acting like a bully by entering chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence “illegally” and being a mere “puppet” in the hands of the central government.

The police team went inside the chief minister’s residence only to “humiliate and insult him (Arvind Kejriwal),” AAP leader Ashutosh said.

“Without Modi government’s directive, the police could not have indulged in such ‘dadagiri,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted.

In a press conference, the AAP also showed a two-and-half-minute clip where senior police officials were seen inside the residence of the chief minister, purportedly asking questions about the wall paint of the room.

The remarks came after a Delhi Police team was sent to Kejriwal’s residence to collect evidence related to the case of alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash by the party MLAs.

“These questions are ridiculous and preposterous,” said BS Joon, AAP counsel.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, have said their request seeking CCTV footage from the chief minister’s residence in connection with the alleged assault case was not met, prompting them to dispatch a posse there to collect evidence.

The BJP said on Friday said it was “anarchist” Kejriwal who was responsible for a “constitutional crisis” in Delhi.

“There is a situation of Constitutional crisis in Delhi. And who is responsible for this crisis? None other than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“In the past too, Kejriwal has spoken against the basic ethos of Constitution of India and about anarchy. He himself has declared that he is an anarchist. I firmly believe that this kind of anarchist mentality will not be beneficial for Delhi,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Noting that the AAP and Kejriwal always claim that the Central government is not allowing them to work, he said: “If that is true, then what achievements are being claimed through large hoardings and banners on every crossing in Delhi? Are they taking credit for real work or is it just an advertising scam?”

Patra termed it “surprising” that while the Delhi Chief Minister came out to defend a “corrupt” former Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar when the CBI raided him, he had turned against his own Chief Secretary when the latter tried to uphold the Supreme Court’s order on advertisements).