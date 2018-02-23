 Chief secretary ‘assault’ case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of AAP MLAs | delhi news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Chief secretary ‘assault’ case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of AAP MLAs

delhi Updated: Feb 23, 2018 17:52 IST
This combination of photos show AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal being produced at Tees Hazari Court in Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of two AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

Metropolitan magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon, however, refused to grant the police their custody saying there was no new ground for custodial interrogation.

The court had on Thursday sent the MLAs to 14-day judicial custody.

The two MLAs were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi’s top bureaucrat during a meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the night of February 19.

While Jarwal, an MLA from Deoli, was arrested on Tuesday night, Khan was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

