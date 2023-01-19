Cops: Stalker kills 20-yr-old college student

Bengaluru: A college student was found dead with her throat slashed on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The 20-year-old female student of a college in Yelahanka, who was pursuing first year BA, was allegedly murdered by a stalker when she was returning home in Rajankunte, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rashi, a resident of Shanboganahalli village. She had left the college on a bus and got off near Dibbur where she was attacked while walking back home by the stalker and his associate riding a a bike. They slashed her throat and left her bleeding on the road and fled.

Police said the incident happened around 4 pm near a farmland taken on lease by the suspect, Madhu Chandra. The girl’s mother and grandmother worked on the land for Madhu Chandra, who hails from Andhra Pradesh.

Bengaluru rural superintendent of police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said the accused escaped after stabbing Rashi in the throat. She was found dead by a passerby. “We have formed a special team to nab the suspect. From the information we have the suspect is known to her. He has been asking her to marry him even though he is already married,” Baladandi said.

A senior officer said, “Chandra hails from Andhra Pradesh. He was staying in the city after he took the guava farmland on lease from farmers. Rashi stayed with her mother, who is working as a gardener in a college.”

Earlier on January 2, a stalker stabbed an engineering student to death on the college premises for rejecting his marriage proposal, police said. The incident occurred at the Presidency University College in Itgalur near Rajankunte.

The deceased was identified as Layasmitha, 19, prusuing her first year of B tech. Accused Pavan Kalyan, 21, a BCA student at Nrupatunga University, also stabbed himself after the crime. He had been rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Layasmitha had flatly refused Pawan Kalyan’s proposal, and the enraged youth barged into the college campus and attacked her with a knife, and then, turned the knife on himself, police said.

