Corona curfew extended in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal till May 10

The curfew, in force since April 12 with extensions on April 19 and 26, was to end at 6am on Monday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 10:15 PM IST
A deserted view of a road during curfew due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, in Bhopal.(ANI / File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday extended 'corona curfew' in capital Bhopal till May 10, an official said.

The curfew, in force since April 12 with extensions on April 19 and 26, was to end at 6am on Monday, he added.

"The corona curfew was extended in Bhopal and Berasia town till 6am on May 10 as per an order by district collector Avinash Lavaniya. Essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the curbs," the official informed.

As on Saturday, Bhopal has a COVID-19 caseload of 91,456, including 742 deaths.

