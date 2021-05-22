Corona curfew extended in UP till May 31; active caseload drops below 1 lakh

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the ongoing partial Corona curfew till 7am on May 31. The restrictions, which have been in place since April 30, were supposed to come to an end on May 24. The restrictions have been extended in several phases in the first and the second week of May. There will be no new curbs, as essential and emergency services, including medical, groceries, industries, e-commerce, will remain exempt. Vaccination too will continue in this period, the government said.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted,” the statement, issued by the government announcing the extension of the lockdown said. It also said that the restrictions yielded positive results.

Several states remained under lockdown for the entire month of May as the authorities are not taking the risk of reopening in the last week of the month, at a time when the situation is improving with a steady dip in the number of daily infections.

In April, the Covid-19 situation of Uttar Pradesh was precarious with Varanasi emerging as one of the hotspots. After three weeks of 'Corona curfew', the situation seems to have come under control as there has been a 68 per cent fall in the number of active Covid cases since the peak. However, the daily toll in the state is still above 100. From over 3 lakh active Covid-19 cases, the figure has now nosedived to below 1 lakh.

On Saturday, the state's active caseload was 94,482, while 226 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Out of these deaths, Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others.

Uttar Pradesh has also become the first state to condict over three lakh tests in a day, the government said on Saturday. Over 3.06 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.