Corona lockdown: DLF-2 RWA starts food service for residents

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:18 IST

Amid the ongoing lockdown announced to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, a neighbourhood in the city has started a community kitchen to cater to the needs of those who are struggling to prepare food themselves or in self-isolation. The service, initiated by the residents welfare association (RWA) of DLF-2 , aims at extending a helping hand to such residents in the locality who can order pre-packed food that will be delivered to their address.

According to RWA officials, each thali, which costs Rs 80, consists of two different vegetables, curd, rice, salad and chapatis. For the service, one has to simply call on the RWA manager’s phone number to book the thali, following which the order is delivered by staff having their hands sanitised.

For lunch, an order has to be placed by 12:30pm and the thalis start getting delivered from 1:30pm onwards. For dinner, there is no fixed time, but residents can place order post evening and the thalis are delivered until 10pm.

There are about 4,200 families living in DLF-2.

Gaurav Wahi, RWA president of DLF-2, said that the initiative of delivering food had been undertaken in consideration of people who are dependent on cooks. “We have a significant number of people who are incapable of cooking due to their age or because they are single with no experience in cooking. We are helping them out by providing services through the community kitchen at subsidised rates. The hygiene and sanitization at the kitchen is also taken care of,” said Wahi.

Besides regular thalis, special Navratri thalis are also being prepared in the community kitchen. Smriti Chabbra, a resident, said that with restrictions in place for the next 21 days, the food service was a novel idea for both elderly and working professionals.

“Starting the food service is an important decision since people have been advised to stay in homes and not everyone might have the skill or ability of cooking. Lunch, dinner, and breakfast are being served through the community kitchen. In addition, special Navratri thalis are being distributed by the security team for those who are observing the festival. People, especially senior citizens who are dependent on full-time help, are ordering these thalis,” said Chabbra.

The RWA has also arranged for the delivery of groceries and other essentials such as medicines. For further assistance with specific commodity, senior citizens and other residents have been asked to reach out to a network of volunteers.

“The RWA is focused on ensuring that people don’t throng the neighbourhood shops. The volunteer network is ensuring that the needs of senior citizens are catered to, be it the supply of essential items or services of masseurs,” said Chabbra.

There are six entry points to DLF-2. The RWA had closed five gates a day before Sunday’s janta curfew and only one gate has been left open. The locality has been under lockdown since Sunday and has restricted the entry of all domestic helps to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

At gate number 3, the only one which is open, the RWA has arranged for soap, water, and a bottle of sanitiser for outsiders entering the residential neighbourhood.

“We ask about the purpose of visiting. If one is not a resident but supplier of an essential service, the individual needs to get the goods scanned and sanitise or wash his/her hands. We are also providing gloves and masks, if outsiders are not wearing them,” said Wahi.

While the RWA was in favour of stopping the delivery of newspapers, some elderly persons had raised an objection following which regular supply of newspapers continues in the area.

The locality has created a 99-member task force comprising residents, security guards, and other volunteers who are being trained and provided with protective gear. Jackets, sirens, and temperature guns have been provided to those members tasked with screening of people.

The RWA has also put in place a medical team comprising doctors and support staff. “A medical team of six doctors with 8-9 support staff is on standby to deal with medical emergencies. We have also created a quarantine area. Members of the task force will be equipped with protective suits, which will get delivered to us in a day,” said Wahi.

Residential arrangements for the guards have been made within the locality to ensure that there is no unnecessary movement. Insecured spots in the locality have also been fixed to curb any unwarranted movement. “There were two spots with broken walls which were fixed with railings. The neighbourhood has been secured and neither can anyone jump in or go out except through the one operational gate,” said the RWA president.

Apart from society WhatsApp group, the RWA has also created a Telegram group to reach out to the residents where all important messages pertaining to coronavirus disease and the subsequent lockdown are shared. For families with international travel history or others with symptoms, the RWA has created self-declaration forms. Such families have been advised to practise self-isolation.

The RWA has identified two sites for quarantine facilities which would be used in case a Covid-19 positive person is identified in the area. So far, no person has been suspected of Covid-19 in the locality, the resident body said.

“The only thing left is the preparation and sanitization of the isolation sites that we have identified. So far, we don’t have any confirmed Covid-19 case or even a suspected case, but we are fully prepared to deal with the situation. Both the facilities can be set up within 24 hours, if a case is detected,” said Wahi.