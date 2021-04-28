LIVE: Registrations for phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccine drive to open today

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 17,636,307 as the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday morning that there were 323,144 new Covid-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, as well as record 2,771 related deaths in that period. India's Covid-19 tally is the second-highest globally, after that of the United States, with Brazil in third. In terms of the death toll, India is fourth in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico respectively.

Wednesday will see the commencement of registrations for the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the viral disease. The third phase will begin from May 1 and in it, anyone who is 18 or above will be eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19, as announced by the Union government on April 19. India's vaccination drive against the pandemic is the largest in the world and began on January 16.

The rapid and alarming rise in India's daily infections has led to several countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, sending medical equipment, including raw materials for vaccine, ventilators etc. to the country in a bid to assist its healthcare workers.