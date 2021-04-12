LIVE: Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths

A resurgent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has hit the country hard, leading to swamped hospitals and complaints of scarcity of essential drugs like Remidesivir. The record number of new cases every day has taken the active caseload to more than 1.1 million. It is the second day of Tika Utsav', the mass Covid-19 vaccination programme. The four-day vaccine festival that began on Sunday is aimed at inoculating a maximum number of people against the deadly virus.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has affected more than 135 million people and led to nearly 3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday slammed China for the lack of transparency and called for a deeper investigation to discover the origins of the virus. The concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine and export restrictions of Europe led Australia to abandon its vaccination target. China's centre for disease control and prevention is considering mixing coronavirus vaccines to improve the efficacy of its current shots, Bloomberg quoted China's top health official as saying.