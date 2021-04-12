LIVE: Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths
A resurgent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has hit the country hard, leading to swamped hospitals and complaints of scarcity of essential drugs like Remidesivir. The record number of new cases every day has taken the active caseload to more than 1.1 million. It is the second day of Tika Utsav', the mass Covid-19 vaccination programme. The four-day vaccine festival that began on Sunday is aimed at inoculating a maximum number of people against the deadly virus.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has affected more than 135 million people and led to nearly 3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday slammed China for the lack of transparency and called for a deeper investigation to discover the origins of the virus. The concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine and export restrictions of Europe led Australia to abandon its vaccination target. China's centre for disease control and prevention is considering mixing coronavirus vaccines to improve the efficacy of its current shots, Bloomberg quoted China's top health official as saying.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 12 Apr 2021 08:23 AM
Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths
Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases reached over 50,000 and the nationwide death toll has mounted to 33,939 with 237 new fatalities on Sunday, reported ANI.
-
Mon, 12 Apr 2021 07:50 AM
Vaccinated Indian among 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore
A 23-year-old Indian national with a work permit who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine was the sole locally transmitted case among 20 infections confirmed on Sunday, reported PTI.
-
Mon, 12 Apr 2021 07:37 AM
Madhya Pradesh: Locals attacked officials trying to enforce weekend lockdown
Locals attacked a team of govt officials when tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot y'day. "In a locality, shops were open and around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari, reported ANI.
-
Mon, 12 Apr 2021 07:12 AM
Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases
Mainland China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on April 11, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday, reported Reuters.