LIVE: US reaches 4 million Covid-19 vaccination doses for 2nd day
India recorded 89,129 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday which pushed the country's infection tally to 12,392,260. 714 new fatalities were recorded between Friday and Saturday morning which pushed the death toll from the virus to 164,110. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,332,990 on Saturday, according to data collated by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,858,518 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 105,719,924 have recovered from the infection across the world so far. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
APR 04, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Mainland China reports 21 coronavirus cases vs 26 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases for April 3, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. In a statement, the National Health Commission said 10 of the new confirmed cases were local transmissions in the southwestern Yunnan province. The other 11 cases were imported infections, it said. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 24 on April 3.
APR 04, 2021 07:11 AM IST
US reaches 4 million Covid-19 vaccination doses for 2nd day
The US recorded a second consecutive day of vaccinations at about 4 million, as the weekly average hit a record 3.1 million doses a day, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At this pace, it will take another three months to cover 75% of the population. A total of 162 million doses have been administered in the U.S. The global tally is 632 million.
US reaches 4 million Covid-19 vaccination doses for 2nd day
