A graffiti on a street in Navi Mumbai.
A graffiti on a street in Navi Mumbai.(Reuters)
Live

LIVE: US reaches 4 million Covid-19 vaccination doses for 2nd day

  • The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 07:47 AM IST

India recorded 89,129 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday which pushed the country's infection tally to 12,392,260. 714 new fatalities were recorded between Friday and Saturday morning which pushed the death toll from the virus to 164,110. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 131,332,990 on Saturday, according to data collated by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,858,518 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 105,719,924 have recovered from the infection across the world so far. The US, Brazil and India occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 04, 2021 07:47 AM IST

    Mainland China reports 21 coronavirus cases vs 26 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases for April 3, down from 26 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. In a statement, the National Health Commission said 10 of the new confirmed cases were local transmissions in the southwestern Yunnan province. The other 11 cases were imported infections, it said. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 18 from 24 on April 3.

  • APR 04, 2021 07:11 AM IST

    US reaches 4 million Covid-19 vaccination doses for 2nd day

    The US recorded a second consecutive day of vaccinations at about 4 million, as the weekly average hit a record 3.1 million doses a day, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At this pace, it will take another three months to cover 75% of the population. A total of 162 million doses have been administered in the U.S. The global tally is 632 million.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the country were shut down in March last year when the coronavirus pandemic first broke out in the country. (ANI Photo)
india news

School, colleges to remain shut in Bihar, other states amid Covid-19 spike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Several states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have asked schools, colleges and other educational institutions to shut down amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
india news

India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh (UP) generated 394 million days of work(HT Photo)
India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh (UP) generated 394 million days of work(HT Photo)
india news

Rural jobs scheme generated record 3.9 billion days of work

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 06:27 AM IST
  • Nearly all big states significantly scaled up their MGNREGS operations, with Rajasthan emerging as the top state in terms of work, generating 454 million days of work (in person days) followed by West Bengal (414 million).
Women demonstrators climbed atop a police bus to impede personnel who were trying to stop farmers from reaching a helipad before Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's arrival in Rohtak, Haryana.
india news

Protesting farmers lathicharged in Haryana

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • The protesters gathered outside a private university where the CM’s chopper was to land as he was scheduled to attend a condolence meet in the memory of Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma’s father.
On Saturday, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was hospitalised.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo)
india news

Man arrested for raping UP teen shot at while trying to flee: Police

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:12 AM IST
  • The Class 10 student was found dead after she was allegedly abducted and gang-raped while on her way back from a tuition class, the police said on Friday.
A worker sanitizes a hotel ahead of its reopening, Unlock 5, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Pune. (PTI)
india news

India Covid-19 curve beats US, set to surpass Brazil

By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 06:19 AM IST
  • In the seven days till Friday, India recorded 68,969 new cases a day on average. On the same day, the US recorded 65,753 while Brazil recorded 72,151 new cases a day over a week’s period.
Compared to 172 hectares last year, over 1290 hectares of forest land got affected by forest fires this year.(ANI file photo)
india news

Uttarakhand witnessing unprecedented forest fires

By Chetan Chauhan, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Compared to 172 hectares last year, 1290 hectares of forest area was affected this year.
Mangaluru police commissioner Shashi Kumar said that four teams were formed to nab the accused soon after the incident on Thursday.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
india news

4 arrested for stabbing Muslim man travelling with Hindu woman

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The suspects have been identified as Balachandra (28), Dhanush Bhandary (25), Jayaprashanth (27) and Anil Kumar (38). Dhanush is already facing four cases of murder, said police.
On March 21 last year, 17 security personnel, including 12 from the DRG, were killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma district of the region.(Arabinda Mahapatra/HT File Photo)
india news

5 personnel killed in gunbattle with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 01:21 AM IST
According to the Director General of Police (Chhattisgarh), DM Awasthi, the encounter broke out when a joint team of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles of Tarrem along Sukma and Bijapur border.
A health worker preparing a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from a Covishield vaccine vial, during a camp in Sector 15 Phase II Community Centre in Gurugram.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
india news

Vaccination drive sign-ups for health, frontline staff halted

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 08:21 AM IST
No new sign-ups will now be accepted for people in these two categories – who did not have an age bar – but healthcare and front line workers who have already registered can take doses.
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. (ANI file)
india news

IIT-G student held for raping batchmate, four others questioned

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Media reports said the student may have been drugged before the incident.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a high level meeting on efforts to tackle Covid-19 cases, asked the officials to ensure that testing for the virus through RT-PCR is ramped up and the number of vaccinations is increased. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asks crisis management group to mull keeping schools closed

By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The CM’s suggestion to the crisis management group to weigh the option of keeping schools closed in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 cases in the state and across the country may see some strict guidelines being issued for educational institutions by the government in the next few days.
india news

PM mounts attack on rivals in battlegrounds Assam, Bengal

By Utpal Parashar and Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Kolkata/Guwahati Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held his last election rallies in Assam and West Bengal before the third phase of voting in the assembly elections, launching a fresh political attack on rivals in the two eastern states
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign rally for Assembly polls, in Canning.(PTI)
india news

Mamata seen shaking injured leg in video sparks war of words between TMC and BJP

PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 11:38 PM IST
The TMC, however, has condemned the "manner in which the party supremo has been insulted", and said the rival BJP should learn how to respect women.
A woman was beaten up by in-laws in Odisha for not fulfilling for their dowry demands. (HT Archive)
india news

Woman stripped naked, beaten up by in-laws for not fulfilling dowry demands

PTI | , Kendrapara, Odisha
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The incident went viral on social media and her uncle has filed a complaint.
