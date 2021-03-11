Covid-19 highlights: Over 26 million vaccine doses administered so far, says gov

India's coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative tally remains affected by surging infections in six states, contributing to 83.76% of the new cases in the country. These six states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. India on Wednesday had reported 17,921 new cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.

With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610.

The vaccination efforts in the country are being carried out at a swift pace as 2,56,85,011 vaccine doses were administered, as per data released by the health ministry on Thursday morning.

In the next stage, India is planning to inoculate the high-priority groups of those above 50 years of age.

As per the expert recommendation, the above 50 years of age category to be vaccinated on priority was further sub-divided into eligible beneficiaries — those above 60 years of age and in the specified comorbid groups, those between 45 and 59 years of age — who were given priority.