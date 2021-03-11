Covid-19 highlights: Over 26 million vaccine doses administered so far, says gov
India's coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative tally remains affected by surging infections in six states, contributing to 83.76% of the new cases in the country. These six states include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. India on Wednesday had reported 17,921 new cases.
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.
With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610.
The vaccination efforts in the country are being carried out at a swift pace as 2,56,85,011 vaccine doses were administered, as per data released by the health ministry on Thursday morning.
In the next stage, India is planning to inoculate the high-priority groups of those above 50 years of age.
As per the expert recommendation, the above 50 years of age category to be vaccinated on priority was further sub-divided into eligible beneficiaries — those above 60 years of age and in the specified comorbid groups, those between 45 and 59 years of age — who were given priority.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 10:28 PM
Health ministry says over 26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far
The Union health ministry said that more than 26 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.
The ministry also noted that the daily vaccinations were less on Thursday due to a gazetted holiday, as 389,337 doses were administered.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:58 PM
Maharashtra reports over 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai reports over 1,500
With 14,317 new Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reached 2,266,374 cases and 52,667 deaths. Also, Mumbai reported reported 1,509 new cases and four deaths as the city's tally climbed to 338,643 cases and 11,519 deaths.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:52 PM
'Follow Covid appropriate behaviour or we have to impose lockdown': Uddhav Thackeray
"We don't want to impose lockdown but for that you all have to follow some restrictions. Follow all the Covid appropriate behaviour else we will have to impose lockdown" Uddhav Thackeray said.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:45 PM
Students not to be affected by age bar norm because of delay in exams, says Maharashtra CM
No student is going to be affected with age bar norm owing to delay in holding the examinations, Uddhav Thackeray said.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:44 PM
Officials who are either vaccinated for Covid-19 or tested negative to be assigned for exam duty, says Thackeray
"We have decided to postpone the exams owing to rise in Covid-19 case. I have directed to assign officials and employees for conducting exams who are either vaccinated for Covid-19 or tested negative for Covid-19," Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:38 PM
Uddhav Thackeray says MPSC exams to be held within a week
Uddhav Thackeray said that MPSC exams would be held within a week. He also said that he has directed the officials to declare dates by Friday.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:26 PM
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address shortly
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would address the state at 8:30 pm, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:17 PM
Chandigarh reports 108 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 22,697
Chandigarh reported 108 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,697 cases, reports ANI.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 07:25 PM
Night curfew imposed in Patiala district, essential services exempted
Punjab government has imposed a night curfew between 11pm and 5am in Patiala district beginning March 12 with an exemption on essential services, government officials and medical emergency services, reports ANI.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 07:20 PM
Jalandhar police asks marriage halls to preserve CCTV footage of events to check for violations of Covid-19 norms
Jalandhar police asks marriage halls, hotels and banquet halls to preserve CCTV footage of events to check for violations of Covid-19 norms, reports ANI.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 05:01 PM
409 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in Delhi
Delhi records 409 new Covid-19 cases and three days as tally and death toll rise to 642,439 and 10,934.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 01:49 PM
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 12:20 PM
Six states accounts for 85.91 pc of new coronavirus cases
Six States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
22,854 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 10:46 AM
Telangana adds 194 fresh Covid-19 cases
Telangana recorded 194 new Covid-19 cases and three related deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,00,536 and the toll to 1,649 respectively, the State government said on Thursday.
A total of 1,855 patients were under treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 10.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 10:16 AM
AAP leader Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19
AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19. I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days," Chadha said in a tweet.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 09:39 AM
India's daily Covid-19 cases cross 20,000-mark for third time this year, active cases up by 4,628
India recorded 22,854 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which took the nationwide tally to 11,285,561, according to a Union health ministry bulletin on Thursday.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:58 AM
Australia unveils $928 million Covid-19 stimulus package for tourism industry
The Australian government unveiled a A$1.2 billion ($928 million) tourism support package on Thursday, aimed at boosting local travel while international routes remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The basket of airline ticket subsidies for travellers, cheap loans to small tour companies and financial aid for the country's two largest airlines is designed to keep the critical sector ticking over until foreign tourists return.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 08:13 AM
Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared
The U.S. government will first give Americans Covid-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday after earlier announcing plans to procure an additional 100 million doses.
"We're going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but we're then going to try to help the rest of the world," Biden told reporters following an earlier announcement to secure more vaccines with the chief executives of Johnson & Johnson and Merck.
Thu, 11 Mar 2021 07:46 AM
India to extend vaccine coverage to those above 50 in next phase
As India is fast ramping up daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations, the next in line among the high priority groups are those above 50 years of age.