Covid-19 LIVE updates: Opposition parties urge Centre to launch free vaccination drive

As India battles the deadlier, more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the rate of new infections continues hovering at alarming levels. Sunday's spike of 392,488 cases in 24 hours pushed the country's total infection tally past the 19.5-million mark, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Deaths jumped by a record of 3,689, taking the overall toll to 215,542.

Also Read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

Hospitals treating Covid-19 patients have filled to capacity, medical oxygen supplies have run short and morgues and crematoriums have been swamped. At least 11 states and union territories have imposed some form of coronavirus-necessitated restrictions. A nationwide lockdown on part of the central government, however, still remains out of consideration for now.

On the other hand, several countries including the United States have shipped in critical oxygen equipment, therapeutics, and raw materials for Covid-19 vaccine production to help India tide over the current coronavirus crisis.

Covid-19 dashboard:

Total cases: 19,557,457

Active cases: 3,349,644

Discharged patients: 15,992,271

Deaths: 215,542

Total vaccinations: 156,816,031

Catch all the latest news and updates on Monday (May 3, 2021) related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developments in India and the world, on this portal at the Hindustan Times.