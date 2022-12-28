Coronavirus news updates LIVE: Countries taking measures as China prepares to reopen borders in January

India has renewed its focus on Covid-19 in wake of a fresh outbreak - considered to be the worst in three years of pandemic - in China and several other countries. The Centre has urged citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance. With the year-end festive season currently in full swing, measures have been taken to check any infection spike. In this regard, Karnataka has made masks mandatory in restaurants and bars, movie theaters, pubs and clubs, and has directed New Year's celebrations to end at 1am.

Meanwhile, nationwide mock drills at hospitals and health care facilities occurred on Tuesday, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He also held a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wherein doctors and medical experts urged to let people get administered with second booster shot. However, official data has revealed that a large population of the country is yet to take the booster dose.

States have strengthened their surveillance, especially at the airports, with random sampling of 2 per cent of international passengers taking place. Furthermore, those entering India from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and China are required to mandatorily submit a negative Covid-19 test report after arrival.

Concerns around the infection spike in China have increased after a man aged 40 tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Sunday. He is asymptomatic and has been isolated at his house in Shahganj locality of Agra while his sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant.

The BF.7 variant of Covid-19, which is the primary driver of the recent outbreak in China, was already detected in India earlier. Four persons who contracted the variant - a sub lineage of Omicron BA.5 - in September and November, have since recovered. Experts have assured that India's Covid-19 scenario will not worsen like that of China.