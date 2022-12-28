Home / Cities / Noida News / No physical classes up to Class 8 in Noida schools till Jan 1: Report

No physical classes up to Class 8 in Noida schools till Jan 1: Report

noida news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 10:08 PM IST

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

Representational image(File Photo)
Representational image(File Photo)
PTI | , Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather, an official said on Wednesday.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

"According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order," Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida cold wave
noida cold wave

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out