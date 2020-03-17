e-paper
Coronavirus: How difficult it is to maintain 1-metre distance in packed metro, buses

“Thermal screening at metro is under consideration. We may start this,” Delhi chief minister said on Monday.

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
During peak hours, Delhi’s public buses and metro coaches are jam-packed with no room for movement.
During peak hours, Delhi's public buses and metro coaches are jam-packed with no room for movement.
         

One of the ways to keep coronavirus spread at bay is by maintaining a distance of at least one metre with people, especially with those who seem to be coughing and sneezing.

Although, the Delhi government has shut all possible sites where people could assemble in large numbers - schools, theatres, nightclubs, et cetera - public transport services like the metro and buses are still up and running. The question remains, how possible is it for a person to maintain one-metre distance with another while taking public transport.

During peak hours, Delhi’s public buses and metro coaches are jam-packed with no room for movement, this points to the fact that the spread of the virus would not be difficult in such a scenario.

The Delhi government has ordered regular cleaning and sanitation of public buses and Delhi Metro trains. In a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that thermal screening of commuters and sanitizers at entry and exit could be provided in Delhi Metro.

“Thermal screening at metro is under consideration. We may start this,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also said that free disinfection has been started by the Delhi government at the bus depots.

“All the private taxis, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and ‘Grameen seva’ vehicles can use this facility to prevent community transmission of coronavirus,” the chief minister said.

The national capital has reported 7 coronavirus cases and two deaths. The country has witnessed a total of 125 coronavirus cases, 13 have recovered successfully.

