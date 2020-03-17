Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:26 IST

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of several facilities under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. Here’s a quick look at what remains shut and is under a ban in the national capital.

What all remains shut

As per the government directive, all schools and educational institutes like polytechnics, colleges and coaching centres will remain shut. Fitness facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will also remain shut till March 31.

Besides this, all ticketed and non-ticketed monuments, spas, nightclubs, weekly bazaars and cinema halls will also remain shut till March 31.

What’s banned?

The government has banned any gathering of over 50 people across the national capital until March 31. This includes all social, cultural, religious and academic gatherings as well any conferences and seminars, and mass family gatherings.

All protests by more than 50 people have also been barred in the national capital.

What happens if the rules are not followed?

On March 12, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal invoked the Delhi Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

The Act allows District Magistrates to take action against those not cooperating under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedures, which allows the removal of a person obstructing the government’s work or causing a nuisance.

The regulations require those who have travelled abroad to get in touch with the government in case they start showing symptoms. It makes mandatory for all hospitals and doctors to report the suspected cases of Covid-19 to the government.

As per the regulations of the Act, officers are allowed to seal any area in the city and prohibit the entry and exit of people from there.

India on Tuesday reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus taking the total number of infections to 125. So far, India has reported three coronavirus deaths—one in Delhi, another in Karnataka and the latest from Maharashtra. 13 Covid-19 patients have successfully recovered in the country.