Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:54 IST

Two more people have been reported to have tested positive for coronavirus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar informed on Tuesday that of the two people who have been tested positive for the virus, one comes from Sector 78 and another in Sector 100, news agency ANI reported.

Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav: Two persons test positive for Coronavirus; one in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital pic.twitter.com/gGNSMajTwq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2020

Both people reported to have travelled to France recently and are currently admitted at a designated isolation hospital.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday updated the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country to 125.

Maharashtra and Kerala account for the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the ministry said.

India has so far reported two coronavirus deaths—one in Delhi and another in Karnataka and said 13 patients have successfully recovered as the disease spread to 15 states and Union territories.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka reported two fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total of number of coronavirus cases in the state to 10.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu confirmed the same in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.

“We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. 20 yr old female who travelled from UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital,” Sriramulu tweeted out. The central government is yet to confirm.