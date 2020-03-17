Coronavirus update:COVID-19 cases rise to 125 in India, Maharashtra has the highest numbers

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:13 IST

India on Tuesday reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus taking the total number of infections to 125, up from 114 a day earlier, with the highest numbers in Maharashtra and Kerala, the Union health ministry said.

India has so far reported two coronavirus deaths—one in Delhi and another in Karnataka and said 13 patients have successfully recovered as the disease spread to 15 states and Union territories.

Highlights The number of coronavirus cases rise to 125 from 114

There are seven new cases in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka, one each in Kerala and Telangana

The Centre has issued a fresh advisory and is formulating a strategy on the way forward

There are seven new cases in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka, one each in Kerala and Telangana.

Government data shows Maharashtra has 36 cases of Covid-19, including three foreign nationals, and Kerala has reported 22. Uttar Pradesh follows with 12 patients, Karnataka 8, Delhi 7 and Telangana with four cases of coronavirus, according to the data.

Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have reported four and two cases respectively. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, have just one positive case each, as per the data.

The government has issued a fresh advisory and is formulating a strategy on the way forward to deal with coronavirus casualties.

It has suggested closure of all schools, colleges, universities, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. Many states, including Maharashtra, have already closed the educational institutions.

The Centre advised states to explore the possibility of deferring exams and asked the private sector to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible.

“Meetings, as far as feasible, shall be done through video conferencing. Minimise or reschedule meetings involving large number of people unless necessary,” a government statement said.

The Centre has strongly urged restaurants to ensure hand-washing protocol and proper cleanliness of frequently touched surfaces.

“Ensure physical distancing (minimum one metre) between tables; encourage open-air seating with adequate distancing,” said the advisory.

Those who have already planned a wedding are allowed to go ahead but have been requested to have a limited gathering. All non-essential social and cultural gatherings should be postponed, the advisory said.

The advisory also urged people to avoid non-essential travels.

Hospitals, which are already dealing with coronavirus patients, have been asked to follow necessary protocols related to Covid-19 management.