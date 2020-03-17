Karnataka confirms two more Covid-19 cases, total rises to 10

india

Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus. With this, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the state has jumped to 10, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu confirmed the same in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.

“We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. 20 yr old female who travelled from UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital,” Sriramulu tweeted out. The central government is yet to confirm the same.

Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on Monday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 114.

The state government has already ordered the closure of all malls, movie theatres, sports stadiums, parks and has barred public events like major conferences, temple fairs and any activity which would require a large public gathering.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health had confirmed the total coronavirus tally at 110.

India has reported two coronavirus deaths - one in Delhi and another one in Karnataka. So far, 13 patients have successfully recovered.

Sunday recorded the highest single-day increase in the number of cases in India with 25 people testing positive for coronavirus from across the country, 18 were in Maharashtra. The state has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases with over 30 patients followed by Kerala with more than 20 patients while Uttar Pradesh has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Uttarakhand recorded its first positive case on Sunday.

A total of 14 coronavirus cases have been reported in Haryana. Rajasthan has confirmed 2 Covid-19 cases so far.

Delhi has reported seven coronavirus cases. Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir have 3 positive coronavirus cases each. Ladakh has a total of 4 coronavirus patients.

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have one coronavirus patient each.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to impose a complete ban on social, religious and political gatherings of more than 50 people in the national capital. Weddings are permitted, for now, said Kejriwal. But he appealed to people to put off the weddings also if they can.