Covid-19 LIVE updates: China reports 20 new cases in mainland, tally at 90,642

The ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is causing a rapid increase in India's daily new infections as the country logged 360,960 new cases on Wednesday, another grim record in its single-day spike. This was the seventh consecutive day when more than 300,000 infections of the coronavirus disease have been reported in a single day. The fatalities shows a grim figure with 3,293 patients succumbing to the disease, taking the death toll beyond 200,000-mark.

Globally, India has reported the second-highest number of total cases in the world after the United States, and fourth-highest number of deaths according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Among the states, Maharashtra reported 63,309 new cases and 985 deaths (highest single-day toll) taking the state's cases tally to 4,473,394 and the death toll to 67,214, according to data from the state government. Karnataka reported close to 40,000 new Covid-19 cases (39,047 to be exact) and 229 deaths on Wednesday and is currently the third-most affected state in terms of total positive cases, according to the Union health ministry's data.

Amid the ongoing crisis, many countries globally, including the US, the UK, France, Australia, Singapore, Canada and Norway, are supporting India's efforts against the disease with the supply of equipment such as oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

Meanwhile, the country's vaccination drive on May 1 is set enter its third phase, in which everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible for vaccination. The registration processed opened at 4pm on April 28 even as many users complained of a glitches on the CO-WIN digital platform which the centre has denied. So far, more than 149 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the central health ministry.