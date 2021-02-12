LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses

India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,871,294 after the Union health ministry on Thursday said that the country had recorded 12,923 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. The global tally of cases, meanwhile, is at well over 107 million, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which also shows that the global death toll due to the disease is at over 2.36 million. While India has the second-highest tally globally, that of the United States, the highest in the world, is in excess of 27 million, the tracker shows.

The world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 is currently underway in India and, according to the health ministry's figures till 7pm on February 11, more than 7.43 million healthcare workers have been inoculated against the disease. In the first phase of the drive, which commenced on January 16, India aims to vaccinate 30 million healthcare workers, who are scheduled to receive their second vaccine shots from February 13 onwards. Covishield and Covaxin anti Covid-19 vaccines are being used in the country.