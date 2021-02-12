LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,871,294 after the Union health ministry on Thursday said that the country had recorded 12,923 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. The global tally of cases, meanwhile, is at well over 107 million, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker, which also shows that the global death toll due to the disease is at over 2.36 million. While India has the second-highest tally globally, that of the United States, the highest in the world, is in excess of 27 million, the tracker shows.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
The world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 is currently underway in India and, according to the health ministry's figures till 7pm on February 11, more than 7.43 million healthcare workers have been inoculated against the disease. In the first phase of the drive, which commenced on January 16, India aims to vaccinate 30 million healthcare workers, who are scheduled to receive their second vaccine shots from February 13 onwards. Covishield and Covaxin anti Covid-19 vaccines are being used in the country.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 12 Feb 2021 08:28 AM
Schools to reopen in West Bengal today for class 9-12
West Bengal to resume schools for classes 9 to 12 from today, following Covid-19 guidelines.
-
Fri, 12 Feb 2021 07:53 AM
Mexico reports 10,677 new Covid-19 cases
Mexico reports 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 1,474 deaths. National tally reaches 1,968,566 cases while death toll at 171,234.
-
Fri, 12 Feb 2021 07:24 AM
US to acquire 200 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines
President Joe Biden has announced that his administration has signed deals for 100 million more doses each of Moderna and Pfizer anti Covid-19 vaccines.