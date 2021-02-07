LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases decline steadily, world tally above 105 mn

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in India on Saturday stood at 10,814,304 while the recoveries have shot up to 10,510,796. The one-day toll from the viral disease has also come down below 100 while the active cases in the country have fallen below 149,000.

The encouraging figures come at a time when the nation has successfully vaccinated more than 5.6 million health and frontline workers within 22 days of the launch of the immunisation drive. The states, however, have been advised to to improve the vaccination coverage, beneficiary turn-out per session and minimise vaccine wastage, according to a statement by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

On Saturday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India is the fastest country to reach the 5 million mark in Covid-19 vaccination in just 21 days. “Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 60 days, have taken a long time to reach this target,” he added.

The global Covid-19 tally has crossed the 105 million mark with the United States continuing to be the worst affected country, followed by India and Brazil. As many as 2,308,943 people have died of the disease so far.