LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases decline steadily, world tally above 105 mn
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in India on Saturday stood at 10,814,304 while the recoveries have shot up to 10,510,796. The one-day toll from the viral disease has also come down below 100 while the active cases in the country have fallen below 149,000.
The encouraging figures come at a time when the nation has successfully vaccinated more than 5.6 million health and frontline workers within 22 days of the launch of the immunisation drive. The states, however, have been advised to to improve the vaccination coverage, beneficiary turn-out per session and minimise vaccine wastage, according to a statement by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
On Saturday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India is the fastest country to reach the 5 million mark in Covid-19 vaccination in just 21 days. “Several other countries which have had a head start, some as much as 60 days, have taken a long time to reach this target,” he added.
The global Covid-19 tally has crossed the 105 million mark with the United States continuing to be the worst affected country, followed by India and Brazil. As many as 2,308,943 people have died of the disease so far.
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 10:05 AM
South Korea reports 372 more COVID-19 cases, 80,896 in total
South Korea reported 372 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, pushing the total number of infections to 80,896, according to ANI. The daily caseload has remained below 400 for three straight days.
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:45 AM
Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 231,000
Brazil registered 978 new Covid-19 deaths taking the death toll to 231,012, the ministry of health said on Saturday, according to ANI. Additionally, another 50,630 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, taking the nationwide tally to 9,497,795.
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:35 AM
282 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district, 4 more deaths
The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,55,491 with the addition of 282 new cases of the infection, an official told PTI on Sunday.
Apart from these cases reported on Saturday, four more people also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,178, he said.
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 09:03 AM
59.3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines distributed: US CDC
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed 59,304,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the United States and that 39,037,964 doses had been administered as of Saturday morning, Reuters reported.
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:51 AM
Mainland China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases
Mainland China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which is the lowest daily increase since December 16, the national health authority was quoted as saying by Reuters on Sunday.
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 08:45 AM
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 165,786
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 1,496 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19, bringing the country's total to 165,786, according to news agency Reuters.