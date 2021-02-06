Covid-19 world tracker: Five countries with maximum confirmed cases
As of 6.30pm on Saturday, a total of 10,47,90,123 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed around the world, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Covid-19 dashboard. The data also shows that 22,85,048 patients have died globally for the disease.
The United States has reported the maximum number of infections with 2,64,18,016 confirmed cases until the mentioned time period, followed by India and Brazil according to WHO data. The USA also tops the list of countries that have reported the maximum deaths so far, with 4,52,186 fatalities followed by Brazil and Mexico.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week, "For the third week in a row, the number of new cases of Covid-19 reported globally fell last week."
Here is the list of five countries that have reported the maximum number of confirmed Covid-19 cases:
1. US - The USA has reported 1,24,866 new Covid-19 cases with 5,182 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the US CDC said that a total 3,68,19,212 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country, news agency Reuters reported.
2. India - On Saturday, India reported 11,713 new Covid-19 cases and 95 fatalities, taking its tally to 1,08,14,304 cases and 1,54,918 deaths. More than 56 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated in India, according to the Union ministry of health.
3. Brazil - With 56,873 new Covid-19 cases and 1,232 deaths, Brazil has the third-highest confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has reported 2,28,795 deaths so far. In a positive development, vaccine-maker Pfizer has applied for a full-time regulatory approval in the country, Reuters reported.
4. Russia - The country has recorded 39,34,606 cases and 75,732 deaths for the disease so far. As much as 20 countries have approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, according to news agency Bloomberg.
5. United Kingdom - The UK recorded 18,262 cases and 825 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 38,92,463 cases and 110,250 deaths. Reuters reported that 11.465 million people have received their first dose of vaccine in the country.
