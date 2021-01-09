LIVE: Priority will be given to healthcare workers during Covid-19 vaccination

The number of infection due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 88,810,289, as per the numbers published on John Hopkins University. The number of people succumbing to the disease was at 1,911,586.

The United States which still reporting the highest number of daily cases of infection, confirmed nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours in a new record spike. The country also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in the same day. On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden says he’ll distribute more of the available doses of coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, New York prepared to begin to expand eligibility for the vaccine beyond front-line health-care workers to include people over 75, police officers, firefighters and others.

In the United Kingdom, London’s mayor declared an emergency after record fatalities. Germany also reported the most daily deaths since the start of the pandemic. Iran banned US and UK vaccinations.

