LIVE: Mizoram reports 346 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark
India on Sunday reported 80,834 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. The nation's total infections went up to 29,439,989 and the total death toll to 370,384 respectively. The active Covid-19 cases in country declined to 10,26,159.
The Covid-19 pandemic’s US death toll approached 600,000, even as cases and fatalities slowed.
Australia's Victoria state expects to announce further easing of Covid-19 restrictions this week, acting Premier James Merlino said on Sunday, as the state reported one new locally acquired infection for a second straight day.
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 10:10 AM
19,00,312 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
37,81,32,474 samples tested for Covid-19, up to 12th June 2021. Of these, 19,00,312 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 09:51 AM
Mizoram reports 346 new Covid cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark
Mizoram's Covid-19 count crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday as 346 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 09:49 AM
MK Stalin to meet PM Modi this week, request for more Covid vaccines
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the Chief Minister MK Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week and request for more Covid vaccines.
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 09:47 AM
With 80,834 new Covid-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in last 71 days
With 80,834 new Covid-19 cases, India reported its lowest daily case in the last 71 days. The daily positivity rate is at 4.25%, less than 10% for 20 consecutive days. The recovery rate increases to 95.26%, in last 24 hours 1,32,062 recoveries were recorded: Union Health Ministry.