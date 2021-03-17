LIVE: US promotes 'serial testing' for Covid-19 with streamlined approval
India recorded 24,492 new Covid-19 cases and 118 more related deaths on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8am. With this, the active cases in the country reached 223,432 while the total recoveries reached 11,027,543. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 121,231,075 on Wednesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,682,138 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 97,784,451 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Wed, 17 Mar 2021 08:43 AM
US promotes 'serial testing' for Covid-19 with streamlined approval
The US government issued simplified rules for developers of coronavirus tests to promote serial screening, a process in which the same individual is tested multiple times within a few days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
"Today, we are providing information for test developers about a streamlined path to emergency use authorization," the FDA said in a press release on Tuesday. "This [path] applies to developers of molecular and antigen tests, for use in serial testing programs, as well as at-home tests for use in a serial manner outside of a testing program."
Wed, 17 Mar 2021 08:14 AM
Australia seeks one million vaccines for Covid-hit Papua New Guinea
Australia on Wednesday asked AstraZeneca and the European Union for urgent access to one million vaccines to deal with an alarming Covid-19 surge in neighbouring Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wanted to divert doses that Australia had already ordered and paid for "as soon as possible", to address a coronavirus explosion beyond Australia's porous northern border.