LIVE: US promotes 'serial testing' for Covid-19 with streamlined approval

India recorded 24,492 new Covid-19 cases and 118 more related deaths on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8am. With this, the active cases in the country reached 223,432 while the total recoveries reached 11,027,543. Globally, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 reached 121,231,075 on Wednesday, according to data by worldometer. The tracker also said 2,682,138 people have succumbed to the viral disease and 97,784,451 have recovered from the infection across the world. The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.