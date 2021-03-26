LIVE: Brazil records over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 12.3 million
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands at over 11.78 million as the country finds itself in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic. In 24 hours leading up to Thursday, there were 53,476 new Covid-19 cases in the country, as per the Union health ministry, the highest single-day tally since October 23, when 54,366 fresh infections were recorded. Maharashtra continued to be the epicentre of the surge, as the state recorded 35,952 new cases, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the global tally of cases currently stands at over 125 million while more than 2.75 million people have succumbed to the infection, according to the Johns Hopkins University. With an infection tally exceeding 30 million, and a death toll topping 546,000, the United States has the highest numbers globally on both counts.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 06:50 AM
China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on March 25, as many as it did on March 24, as per the country's health authorities. Infection tally reaches 90,147 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Fri, 26 Mar 2021 06:27 AM
Brazil reports over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases
Brazil's Covid-19 tally tops 12.3 million as the country saw more than 100,000 new cases on Thursday. More than 300,000 people have also succumbed to the infection in Brazil thus far.