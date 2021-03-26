LIVE: Brazil records over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 12.3 million

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands at over 11.78 million as the country finds itself in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic. In 24 hours leading up to Thursday, there were 53,476 new Covid-19 cases in the country, as per the Union health ministry, the highest single-day tally since October 23, when 54,366 fresh infections were recorded. Maharashtra continued to be the epicentre of the surge, as the state recorded 35,952 new cases, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the global tally of cases currently stands at over 125 million while more than 2.75 million people have succumbed to the infection, according to the Johns Hopkins University. With an infection tally exceeding 30 million, and a death toll topping 546,000, the United States has the highest numbers globally on both counts.