LIVE: Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna Covid-19 doses

India on Wednesday recorded 348,421 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,205 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 23.34 million cases and 254,197 deaths. India is presently dealing with a second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation.





The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 161,063,316 of which 3,344,433 people have died and 138,855,889 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.





Meanwhile, the European Union's executive has called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant. "It is important to limit to the strict minimum the categories of travellers that can travel from India for essential reasons and to subject those who may still travel from India to strict testing and quarantine arrangements," the European Union added.