LIVE: Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna Covid-19 doses
The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.(Reuters Photo)
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:57 AM IST

India on Wednesday recorded 348,421 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,205 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 23.34 million cases and 254,197 deaths. India is presently dealing with a second Covid-19 wave that has swept through the nation.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 161,063,316 of which 3,344,433 people have died and 138,855,889 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,585,061 cases and 597,760 deaths respectively.


Meanwhile, the European Union's executive has called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant. "It is important to limit to the strict minimum the categories of travellers that can travel from India for essential reasons and to subject those who may still travel from India to strict testing and quarantine arrangements," the European Union added.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 06:57 AM

    Himachal to provide free Covid treatment in pvt hospitals under Himcare, Ayushman Bharat schemes

    Himachal Pradesh Government will provide free treatment to Covid patients under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes in registered private hospitals, said officials on Wednesday.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 06:26 AM

    Taiwanese cities tighten restrictions after Covid-19 cases rise

    Taiwanese cities are tightening restrictions on access to public venues like gyms and libraries after a rare rise in domestic Covid-19 infections that has spooked the stock market and unnerved the island.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 06:25 AM

    China reports 9 new Covid-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

    China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on the mainland on May 12, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 06:18 AM

    Consignment of Covid-19 aid from Germany , Greece and Finaland reaches India

    A flight from Germany carrying medical aid provided by Germany, Greece and Finland landed at the Delhi airport.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 05:45 AM

    Yankees up to seven Covid-19 positives among coaches, staffers

    New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake is one of the latest affected as the team's number of Covid-19 positive tests increased to seven coaches and support staff members, according to manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 05:26 AM

    Australia signs deal for 25 million Moderna Covid-19 doses

    Australia has reached a supply agreement for 25 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, the US-based biotechnology company and the prime minister said Thursday.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 05:26 AM

    US-approved vaccines effective against B1617 variant of Covid-19: Official

    Covid-19 vaccines approved by the United States like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson have effectiveness against the B1617 variant of the virus that is predominant in India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, a top American health official said.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 05:25 AM

    Karnataka to temporarily suspend Covid vaccination for 18-44 yrs age group from today

    Karnataka Government will temporarily suspend the Covid vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 14, said officials.

  • Thu, 13 May 2021 05:24 AM

    EU countries urged to halt non-essential travel from India

    The European Union’s executive called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant.

