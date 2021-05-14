LIVE: Qatar sends consignment of medical supplies to India
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in US has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
India on Thursday recorded 362,727 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,129 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 23.70 million cases and 258,317 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.
The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 161,801,680 of which 3,357,598 people have died and 139,607,886 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,623,676 cases and 598,518 deaths respectively.
Cases of the new B.1.617.2 strain of Covid-19 have risen to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, Public Health England said Thursday, assessing the strain to be “at least as transmissible” as the so-called Kent variant that took hold in December, precipitating the UK’s third lockdown in January.
Meanwhile, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in US has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Follow all the updates here:
MAY 14, 2021 05:33 AM IST
Brazil to pause production of AstraZeneca vaccine due to lack of ingredients
Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Thursday it would interrupt production of the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain days next week due to a lack of ingredients, until new supplies arrive on May 22.
MAY 14, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Indian-Americans have been pillar of support in fight against Covid-19: Ambassador Sandhu
Indian-Americans have been a pillar of support for India in its fight against Covid-19, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.
MAY 14, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Qatar sends consignment of medical supplies to India
Qatar on Thursday sent a consignment of medical supplies including 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and 4,300 Remdesivir vials to India as the latter reels from a devastating Covid-19 crisis.
MAY 14, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Special flight from South Korea carrying medical aid arrives at Delhi airport
A special flight from South Korea carrying medical aid arrived at the Delhi airport.
