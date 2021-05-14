LIVE: Qatar sends consignment of medical supplies to India

India on Thursday recorded 362,727 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,129 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 23.70 million cases and 258,317 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.





The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 161,801,680 of which 3,357,598 people have died and 139,607,886 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,623,676 cases and 598,518 deaths respectively.





Cases of the new B.1.617.2 strain of Covid-19 have risen to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, Public Health England said Thursday, assessing the strain to be “at least as transmissible” as the so-called Kent variant that took hold in December, precipitating the UK’s third lockdown in January.





Meanwhile, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in US has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.







