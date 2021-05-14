Home / India News / LIVE: Qatar sends consignment of medical supplies to India
A health worker wearing a protective gear walks past Covid-19 coronavirus patients.
A health worker wearing a protective gear walks past Covid-19 coronavirus patients.(AFP)
Live

LIVE: Qatar sends consignment of medical supplies to India

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in US has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:33 AM IST

India on Thursday recorded 362,727 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,129 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 23.70 million cases and 258,317 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 161,801,680 of which 3,357,598 people have died and 139,607,886 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,623,676 cases and 598,518 deaths respectively.


Cases of the new B.1.617.2 strain of Covid-19 have risen to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, Public Health England said Thursday, assessing the strain to be “at least as transmissible” as the so-called Kent variant that took hold in December, precipitating the UK’s third lockdown in January.


Meanwhile, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in US has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.



Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 14, 2021 05:33 AM IST

    Brazil to pause production of AstraZeneca vaccine due to lack of ingredients

    Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Thursday it would interrupt production of the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain days next week due to a lack of ingredients, until new supplies arrive on May 22.

  • MAY 14, 2021 05:28 AM IST

    Indian-Americans have been pillar of support in fight against Covid-19: Ambassador Sandhu

    Indian-Americans have been a pillar of support for India in its fight against Covid-19, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

  • MAY 14, 2021 05:21 AM IST

    Qatar sends consignment of medical supplies to India

    Qatar on Thursday sent a consignment of medical supplies including 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and 4,300 Remdesivir vials to India as the latter reels from a devastating Covid-19 crisis.

  • MAY 14, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    Special flight from South Korea carrying medical aid arrives at Delhi airport

    A special flight from South Korea carrying medical aid arrived at the Delhi airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news sardar patel covid care centre covid vaccination coronavirus coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis
e-paper
A health worker wearing a protective gear walks past Covid-19 coronavirus patients.(AFP)
A health worker wearing a protective gear walks past Covid-19 coronavirus patients.(AFP)
india news

LIVE: Qatar sends consignment of medical supplies to India

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:28 AM IST
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in US has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
READ FULL STORY
By Saturday, the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region and intensify into a cyclone during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said.
By Saturday, the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region and intensify into a cyclone during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said.
india news

IMD warns of cyclone, Kerala districts on alert

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:15 AM IST
  • Authorities have sounded red alert in three districts of Kerala on May 14 and five districts on May 15, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rains under the influence of a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.(HT Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.(HT Photo)
india news

UCMS teachers want martyr status and aid for staff who died of Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:06 AM IST
  • The teachers’ body has written a similar letter to the UCMS administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers treat Covid- 19 Patient at CWG COVID care center in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Health workers treat Covid- 19 Patient at CWG COVID care center in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi HC slams ‘irritating’ vaccine dialer tune

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:03 AM IST
  • “You have been playing that one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call, for we do not know how long, that you (people) should get vaccinated, when you (Centre) don’t have enough vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

High court rejects plea alleging food minister hussain was hoarding oxygen stock

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:58 AM IST
  • Amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao told the court that the explanation tendered by Hussain that he got cylinders refilled from a dealer in Faridabad “appears to be credible”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to make certain that the migrant workers and their families get at least two meals a day, the court directed the governments of Delhi, UP and Haryana to open community kitchens and advertise this.
In order to make certain that the migrant workers and their families get at least two meals a day, the court directed the governments of Delhi, UP and Haryana to open community kitchens and advertise this.
india news

Centre, NCR states must ensure food, transport for migrants: SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:38 AM IST
  • Starting immediately, the bench ordered that dry ration should be given to migrant workers in the NCR under Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, or any other scheme be provided by the Centre or states utilising the public distribution system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PTI file photo of Supreme Court in Delhi.(PTI Photo)
PTI file photo of Supreme Court in Delhi.(PTI Photo)
india news

Centre asks SC to review order on state’s role in defining OBCs

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 02:29 AM IST
  • In its review petition, the Centre has contended that the judgment required a relook because there were errors apparent on the face of the record.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective face masks wait to receive their second dose of Covishield.(REUTERS)
People wearing protective face masks wait to receive their second dose of Covishield.(REUTERS)
india news

Take second Covishield jab after 12-16 weeks: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:36 AM IST
  • The doubling of the gap between doses from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 applies only to the Covishield dose, with the suggested interval for Covaxin remaining at 4-6 weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, 26 patients being treated for Covid 19 died between 2am and 6am with Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane saying the hospital got only a third of the 1,200 oxygen cylinders required and pushing for a probe by the high court.(PTI file photo)
On Tuesday, 26 patients being treated for Covid 19 died between 2am and 6am with Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane saying the hospital got only a third of the 1,200 oxygen cylinders required and pushing for a probe by the high court.(PTI file photo)
india news

15 more die at Goa hospital after drop in oxygen levels

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Oxygen levels dropped between 2am and 6am on Thursday morning and 15 people lost their lives, hospital authorities told the Bombay high court at Goa, a day after the judges asked the government to do whatever it takes to ensure no deaths occur due to oxygen shortages for “at least one night”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CSI annual retreat: Two more Kerala priests die of Covid

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Two more Christian priests, who had tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Church of South India (CSI) annual retreat in Munnar (Idukki district) from April 13-17, died on Wednesday while condition of five others were critical, church insiders told HT on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TN all-party meeting resolve to intensify on-going lockdown

By HT COrrespondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Chennai: An all-party meeting led by chief minister M K Stalin on Thursday evening passed a unanimous resolution to intensify the on-going lockdown in Tamil Nadu on a day that the state reported 30,608 new cases taking the active caseload to 1,83,722
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Infant among four killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Four people, including a four-month-old infant, died on the spot while five others sustained injuries, after a container truck rammed into the car in which they were travelling in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the early hours of Thursday, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

MLC elections in Andhra pradesh and Telangana postponed due to pandemic

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Hyderabad The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced indefinite postponement of biennial elections to the state legislative councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, scheduled to be held this month, due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre’s vaccine allocation to TN should not be diverted: HC

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Chennai The Madras high court on Thursday said that the Centre’s allocation to Tamil Nadu on vaccines should not be diverted because of the state’s decision a day back to call for a global tender
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Vijayan writes to PM seeking O2 urgently

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: With the Covid-19 situation deteriorating in the state, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking additional 300 metric tonne of medical oxygen on an urgent basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.