Home / India News / ‘It’s special’: PM Modi lauds young India for contributing to PM CARES fund

‘It’s special’: PM Modi lauds young India for contributing to PM CARES fund

In a touching post, the Prime Minister thanked children who have been coming forward and donating from their little savings.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 10:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi said it is very special to see children making their contribution from their piggy banks.
PM Modi said it is very special to see children making their contribution from their piggy banks.(HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking to Twitter and expressing gratitude toward those contributing to the PM CARES fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a touching post, the Prime Minister thanked children who have been coming forward and donating from their little savings.

“Have been seeing thoughtful messages of young children contributing to PM-CARES,” PM Modi tweeted out on Tuesday.  

He said it is very special to see children making their contribution from their piggy banks.

“This is special because they are contributing from their piggy banks. We yet again see the large-heartedness of young India,” he said.

PM’s tweet came in response to a user posting a video of his daughter giving away all her piggy bank saving to PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus.

“Dear PM @narendramodi ji, my daughter Reveda has donated all her piggybank savings to #PMCARES fund & has requested everyone to donate as much as they can,” the user tweeted out.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to film personalities for their contributions to the fund. On Tuesday, the PM shared a series of tweets thanking celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal.

In an evening Tweet Modi said, “People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-Cares. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19.”

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) fund was launched by PM Modi last week in a bid to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

From industrialists like Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra to eminent personalities, institutes and celebrities like Anushka Sharma, scores of people have come forward and donated to the fund to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

