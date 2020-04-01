PM Narendra Modi applauds Bollywood stars for donations amid lockdown, Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of Covid-19

bollywood

Badshah reacts to Genda Phool credit row: ‘Ratan Kahar’s name not in records, but will help him financially’

Rapper Badshah on Tuesday denied allegations that he used folk artiste Ratan Kahar’s lyrics in his track Genda Phool without credits, saying he could not find the lyricist’s name anywhere in the records. The music video, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, is among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users has pointed out how the song does not mention Kahar’s name.

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76, was diagnosed 2 days ago

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76. The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.

PM Modi thanks film stars for their donations to Covid-19 relief: ‘They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to film personalities for their contributions to the PM-Cares Fund launched to help the nation combat coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the PM shared a series of tweets thanking celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal.

When Sussanne Khan opened up about divorce with Hrithik Roshan

When Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their decision to end their marriage of 13 years in 2013, it came as a bolt from the blue for fans. Two years after their divorce, in 2016, she shared the reason behind their split. In an interview with Femina, Sussanne had said, “We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it’s better we weren’t together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship.”

Rakesh Roshan reacts to Sussanne Khan’s decision to move in with Hrithik during lockdown

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has reacted to his former daughter-in-law and actor son Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan moving in with them to stay with his grandkids amid lockdown. Sussanne had temporarily shifted to Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu residence last week to co-parent her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

