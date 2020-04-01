e-paper
Home / Bollywood / PM Modi thanks film stars for their donations to Covid-19 relief: ‘They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness’

PM Modi thanks film stars for their donations to Covid-19 relief: ‘They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked film stars for their contribution to the PM-Cares Fund.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:50 IST
Asian News International, New Delhi
PM Modi tagged multiple film stars to thank them for their contribution to the relief fund.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to film personalities for their contributions to the PM-Cares Fund launched to help the nation combat coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the PM shared a series of tweets thanking celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal.

In an evening Tweet Modi said, “People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-Cares. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19.”

 

“India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES,” The PM wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note after one week of solitude: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room’

 

Further in the tweet Modi thanked Indian rapper Badshah, singer Guru Randhawa and actors Ranvir Shorey, Nana Patekar, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Ajay Devgn for contributing to the fund.

