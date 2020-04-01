PM Modi thanks film stars for their donations to Covid-19 relief: ‘They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to film personalities for their contributions to the PM-Cares Fund launched to help the nation combat coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the PM shared a series of tweets thanking celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal.

In an evening Tweet Modi said, “People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-Cares. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19.”

Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES.



By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

“India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES,” The PM wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note after one week of solitude: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room’

India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES. Thanks @nanagpatekar, @AjayDevgnFilms, @TheAaryanKartik and @TheShilpaShetty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Further in the tweet Modi thanked Indian rapper Badshah, singer Guru Randhawa and actors Ranvir Shorey, Nana Patekar, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Ajay Devgn for contributing to the fund.

Follow @htshowbiz for more