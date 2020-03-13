Coronavirus: Kolkata Port Trust monitors Bangladeshi vessels; Bengal’s biggest school defers results

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:26 IST

Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) authorities on Friday started screening crew members of Bangladeshi vessels anchored at different points in the wake of more people in India testing positive for coronavirus.

In addition, all ships coming from China after the incubation period of 14 days are being quarantined at Sagar anchorage and allowed inwards only after 100% mandatory thermal screening, KoPT authorities said in a statement.

Between January 27 and March 12, as many as 8,145 crew members and passengers of 441 vessels, including 350 passengers of a ship from Port Blair, were screened, the statement said. So far, only one crew member reported fever but he tested negative and was subsequently released from quarantine.

On Friday, Kolkata’s South Point School, Bengal’s biggest school in terms of the number of students, deferred examination results and its annual function. The school has about 12,500 students in two campuses for junior and senior sections. The campuses are located in the heart of south Kolkata.

To avoid any gathering of students, the authorities announced that annual report cards of students from nursery to class 8 have been deferred. Text messages were sent to parents, asking them to keep their children at home if they had flu-like symptoms. Staff members were given the same advice.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) not to hold I-League matches in Kolkata till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Let there be no matches till March 31. We will review the situation on March 30,” Banerjee told representatives of sports authorities and clubs during a meeting at the state secretariat.

Two I-League matches were scheduled in Kolkata in March and AIFF officials informed her that these would be held in empty stadiums. Banerjee opposed the decision, saying that it would deprive sports lovers.

“What will you gain by restricting spectators when players, team officials and stadium staff are going to be present during those matches?” Banerjee said at the meeting.

She asked the AIFF official to inform AIFF president Praful Patel that the state government wants the matches to be postponed. “Otherwise Praful Patel will have to take responsibility,” she said at the meeting. “If you still go ahead, I will not allow more than 10 people per team in addition to the players,” she said.

The AIFF official present at the meeting tried to contact Patel over the phone but failed to reach him.