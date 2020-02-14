Third Indian tests positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined off Japanese coast

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:53 IST

A third crew member tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday on a cruise ship that is docked off the Japanese coast, Indian Embassy in Tokyo confirmed in a tweet.

The confirmation on the third Indian to be tested positive for Coronavirus comes two days after the embassy had said that two Indian crew members were tested positive for the virus, that has claimed over a thousand lives and affected over 64,000 across the world

The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,711 people on board include 138 Indians including passengers and crew.

The ship was quarantined last week off the Japanese coast after a passenger who had de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the virus on the ship.

“Due to the suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection, the ship has been quarantined by the Japanese authorities till February 19, 2020,” the embassy said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.