Coronavirus update: 65-year-old becomes Northeast’s first Covid-19 casualty, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:05 IST

The Northeast recorded its first death due to coronavirus disease Covid-19 early on Friday when a 65-year-old patient passed away at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

“With utmost grief and sorrow, I would like to inform that Faijul Haque Barbhuyan, 65, Hailakandi district has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of Covid-19,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarmw tweeted at 2:00 am.

Earlier on Thursday, Sarma had mentioned that the condition of Barbhuyan, the 28th Covid-19 positive case in Assam, was alarming due to decrease in oxygen saturation and he has been shifted to intensive care unit at SMCH for better monitoring.

The patient, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia recently, had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month and returned to Hailakandi on March 18.

He was admitted to SMCH on Monday after he developed complications and his test results for Covid-19 came positive a day later. Local reports quoting the hospital say the patient died due to pneumonia.

Assam has a total of 29 Covid-19 positive cases till date and 28 of them have links to the Nizamuddin markaz (centre). Manipur (2), Mizoram (1), Tripura (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1) are other states in the region to have recorded positive cases, while Nagaland and Meghalaya don’t have any case yet.

According to reports, five members of the Barbhuyan’s family have been shifted to a quarantine facility and their samples taken for tests. The village he belonged to has been declared a containment zone and sanitised.

Nearly three dozen people who came in contact with him have also been identified and are being monitored.

