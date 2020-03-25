Covid-19: Delhi govt’s warning to landlords asking medical staff to leave

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:31 IST

In an order dated March 24, 2020, the Delhi administration has said that it will strict action against landlords and house owners who force doctors, paramedical staff, healthcare personnel to vacate their rented residences in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes after receiving complaints from healthcare personnel and medical officials.

“Such behaviour obstructs amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties,” the order read.

District Administrations and Police are directed to take strict action against such landlords/house owners who are forcing doctors/paramedical staff/ health care personnel to vacate their rented residences: Govt of Delhi #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UjROkZACuc — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

All District Magistrates, Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, Deputy Commissioners of Police are directed to take strict “penal” action against violators and also submit an ‘Action Taken’ report to the office of Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

This comes after Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava and directed him to ensure security of doctors in the wake of complaints of harassment for treating coronavirus patients, officials said.

Shah also spoke Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following their complaint.

“Home Minister Shri.Amit Shah personally called RDA AIIMS and assured that any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously and action will be taken immediately,” Dr. Srinivas Rajkumar T, General Secretary of the RDA told members of the association.

Earlier in the day, the RDA had written to the home minister complaining of discrimination and unfair behaviour by landlords.

“…..Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in COVID care are being asked to vacate their rented homes and some have even been forcefully evicted by landlords and house-owners due to the fear that those healthcare professionals make them more susceptible to coronavirus infection. Many doctors are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage, nowhere to go across the country,” the RDA had complained.