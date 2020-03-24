Amit Shah tells Delhi top cop to ensure doctors not harassed over Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 19:43 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava and directed him to ensure security of doctors in the wake of complaints of harassment for treating coronavirus patients, officials said.

Shah also spoke Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following their complaint.

“Home Minister Shri.Amit Shah personally called RDA AIIMS and assured that any such issue of ostracisation will be taken seriously and action will be taken immediately,” Dr. Srinivas Rajkumar T, General Secretary of the RDA told members of the association.

Earlier in the day, the RDA had written to the home minister complaining of discrimination and unfair behaviour by landlords.

“…..Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers involved in COVID care are being asked to vacate their rented homes and some have even been forcefully evicted by landlords and house-owners due to the fear that those healthcare professionals make them more susceptible to coronavirus infection. Many doctors are now stranded on the roads with all their luggage, nowhere to go across the country,” the RDA had complained.

Ironically, the complaint of harassment comes barely two days after the country in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the efforts of doctors, pilots, air crew and others in the forefront of the fight against coronavirus that has now affected over 500 people in the country and prompted a countrywide lockdown.

On Tuesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also referred to the harassment of those involved in the fight against coronavirus and called it unfair.