Corruption case: CBI arrests SI for leaking report, detains Deshmukh’s aide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested one of its own officers in connection with the leaking of the report of it’s preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The agency has also detained Nagpur based advocate Anand Daga, who was a part of Deshmukh’s legal team, for attempting to influence the enquiry officers.

The central agency registered an offence in connection with leaking of the report and arrested its own sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari. Tiwari is also suspected of having illegal gratification from Deshmukh’s team for purportedly manipulating the report.

Daga was detained on the suspicion that he tried to influence a junior CBI officer during the preliminary enquiry into corruption charges against Deshmukh, agency officers familiar with the matter said.

The central agency also detained Deshmukh’s son-in-law on Wednesday, but he was allowed to leave after questioning. The lawyer was detained.

“Attempt of Anil Deshmukh’s team were in contempt of Bombay high court, which had directed that all concerned should fully cooperate with the CBI while conducting the PE. In this case it has appeared that Deshmukh’s team tried to subvert the PE,” an official told PTI, asking not to be named,

The CBI has initiated the fresh probe after the report of the preliminary probe was leaked and suspected that Daga had tried to scuttle the probe through a junior rank CBI officer, who was part of its team, said a CBI officer.

The CBI had undertaken a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh, pursuant to the April 5 order of the Bombay high court. Deshmukh, accused of corruption by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, stepped down soon after citing moral grounds. Later, the ED also registered a money laundering case against Deshmukh.